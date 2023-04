The Yomiuri Shimbun

Eri Arfiya, second from left, celebrates after she won the by-election for Chiba Constituency No. 5 on Monday.

Eri Arfiya of Liberal Democratic Party won the House of Representatives by-election in Chiba Constituency No. 5 held on Sunday.

The 34-year-old took the seat previously held by Kentaro Sonoura, who was a former LDP member and resigned over a money and politics scandal.