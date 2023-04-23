- ELECTIONS
Brother of Popular TV Personality Set to Become Mayor of Hakodate
23:27 JST, April 23, 2023
HAKODATE — Jun Oizumi, the older brother of popular TV personality Yo Oizumi, was projected to win the mayoral election in Hakodate, Hokkaido, for the first time on Sunday.
Oizumi, 57, is a former director of the city’s health and welfare department. He was set to defeat the incumbent, who had been seeking a fourth term.
After receiving the news at his office, Oizumi celebrated with supporters.
“My victory was the result of the support of many people who never gave up on Hakodate, regardless of party affiliation,” he said. “I will do my utmost to make the government warm and helpful to all people.”
Oizumi was born in Ebetsu, Hokkaido. After graduating from Waseda University, he joined the Hakodate municipal office.
He announced his candidacy last October.
