Brother of Popular TV Personality Set to Become Mayor of Hakodate

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Jun Oizumi holds a cake presented to him by supporters after his victory became certain in the mayoral election in Hakodate, Hokkaido, on Sunday night.

HAKODATE — Jun Oizumi, the older brother of popular TV personality Yo Oizumi, was projected to win the mayoral election in Hakodate, Hokkaido, for the first time on Sunday.

Oizumi, 57, is a former director of the city’s health and welfare department. He was set to defeat the incumbent, who had been seeking a fourth term.

After receiving the news at his office, Oizumi celebrated with supporters.

“My victory was the result of the support of many people who never gave up on Hakodate, regardless of party affiliation,” he said. “I will do my utmost to make the government warm and helpful to all people.”

Oizumi was born in Ebetsu, Hokkaido. After graduating from Waseda University, he joined the Hakodate municipal office.

He announced his candidacy last October.