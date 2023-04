The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yasuyuki Maeba, center, celebrates his victory on Sunday night in Tsu.

TSU — Tsu Mayor Yasuyuki Maeba was certain to win a fourth term in Sunday’s election, the first to be held in 12 years.

Maeba was backed by the Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Komeito and the Democratic Party for the People.