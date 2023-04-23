- ELECTIONS
Japan Election: Kishi Set to Win Father’s Seat in Yamaguchi
21:00 JST, April 23, 2023
Nobuchiyo Kishi is set to win the House of Representatives by-election in Yamaguchi Constituency No. 2 on Sunday.
The 31-year-old is certain to take the seat previously held by his father, former Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, who resigned as a lower house member for health reasons. Nobuo Kishi is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot last year.
