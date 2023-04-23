Candidates Push Onward After Attack on Kishida

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Barriers are seen separating the audience from a candidate at the site of a street speech in Tokyo on April 16. The barriers were reportedly a hurried response to an incident the day before, where an explosive device was thrown toward Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to Wakayama. (The photograph is partially modified)

Campaigns for the second half of unified local elections kicked off on April 16 to a tense mood in Tokyo, with security beefed up significantly following the attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Wakayama.

At the same time, there were signs of a return to normal from pandemic restraint. For the first time in several years, candidates were seen taking off their masks for speeches on the streets and shaking hands with voters.