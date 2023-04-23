- ELECTIONS
Candidates Push Onward After Attack on Kishida
20:14 JST, April 23, 2023
Campaigns for the second half of unified local elections kicked off on April 16 to a tense mood in Tokyo, with security beefed up significantly following the attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Wakayama.
At the same time, there were signs of a return to normal from pandemic restraint. For the first time in several years, candidates were seen taking off their masks for speeches on the streets and shaking hands with voters.
