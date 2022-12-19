- ELECTIONS
Yamamoto to remain Reiwa Shinsengumi leader
13:39 JST, December 19, 2022
Reiwa Shinsengumi opposition party leader Taro Yamamoto, 48, won the party’s first leadership contest since its foundation on Sunday. The election was held as his three-year term came to an end.
Nominees were allowed to compete as a pair or group and run as a single entity.
Other election candidates included Akiko Oishi, 45, and Mari Kushibuchi,55 — both members of the House of Representatives who ran as one entity — and critic Tsunehira Furuya, 40.
18 votes were counted in the contest, including nine from Diet members and others, with the rest from local legislators and supporters, among others. Out of 17 valid votes, Yamamoto led with 8.83, followed by the Oishi-Kushibuchi camp.
“I’ll do my best more than ever as more and more people are in dire straits,” Yamamoto said at a press conference.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba comes under fire at Diet session
-
‘Taiwan contingency’ prompts evacuation drill on Yonaguni Island
-
LDP forces push defense spending request higher despite Finance Ministry concerns
-
LDP, Komeito poised to agree on inclusion of counterstrike capabilities in security documents
-
Govt mulls decommissioning SDF rescue planes, combat helicopters
JN ACCESS RANKING