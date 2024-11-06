Chinese Aircraft Carrier Shandong Holds Flight Drills; Activity Monitored by MSDF South of Miyako Island
12:45 JST, November 6, 2024
The Defense Ministry reported Tuesday that the Shandong, an aircraft carrier of the Chinese Navy, on Monday conducted aircraft takeoff and landing drills in a sea area south of Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture.
Fighters and helicopters took off from and landed on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier about 20 times.
A Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer was dispatched for warning and surveillance activities regarding the Chinese aircraft carrier.
The Shandong sailed about 640 kilometers south of Miyako Island in the Pacific Ocean on Monday night and moved toward the South China Sea on Tuesday.
