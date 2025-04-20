N. Korean Self-Propelled Guns Deployed in Russia; The Yomiuri Shimbun Analyzes Satellite Images

From the U.S. Army website

A North Korean 170mm self-propelled artillery gun

North Korean 170mm self-propelled artillery systems have been deployed to Russian territory at a base near the Ukrainian border, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned from an analysis of satellite images.

Pyongyang appears to have been continuously supplying weapons to Moscow throughout the latter’s aggression against Ukraine, and supporting the Russian military’s fight on the front lines as it faces a shortage of arms and ammunition.

The 170mm self-propelled artillery is a North Korean-made system incorporating a cannon of that length mounted on a self-propelled vehicle. North Korea has stationed many of the guns, which can fire one to two rounds every five minutes, near the Military Demarcation Line on the Korean Peninsula, where they are aimed at Seoul as well as South Korean and U.S. military bases in South Korea.

The satellite images that The Yomiuri Shimbun analyzed were taken by the U.S. company Maxar Technologies and show a base in the Saratov region in western Russia on Nov. 26. The analysis identified two vehicles with characteristics matching those of the North Korean weapon.

In addition to the size of the weapons being almost identical to the 14.9-meter-long, 3.27-meter-wide measurements released by the U.S. Army on its website, the North Korean-made guns are characterized by their long barrels, which exceed the length of their Russian-made counterparts. By comparing the length of the bodies of the vehicles and the barrels in the images, The Yomiuri Shimbun concluded that the weapons were made in North Korea.

University of Tokyo Associate Prof. Yu Koizumi, who specializes in Russian military and security policy, also analyzed the two vehicles and said that, based on the characteristics of the bodies of the vehicles and the barrels, the weapons were likely made in North Korea.