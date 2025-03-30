Nakatani, Hegseth Agree to Strengthen Deterrence, Response; Confirm U.S. Forces Japan Starting Transition to Joint HQ

Pool via Reuters

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani shake hands prior to their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Sunday.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth agreed to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance’s deterrence and response capabilities, with an eye on China’s increasing military strength, at a meeting in Tokyo on Sunday.

To improve coordination of command and control between the Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces, Nakatani and Hegseth confirmed that the transition of the U.S. Forces Japan into a joint force headquarters had begun.

Nakatani opened the meeting by saying, “As the most trusted partner, we want to work closely together.” Hegseth said the Japan-U.S. alliance is “a cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific [region].”

During the meeting, the two countries agreed to work closely together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific and touted the strengthening of their alliance.

Nakatani and Hegseth welcomed progress regarding the U.S. joint force headquarters, including the start of the upgrade. The SDF Joint Operations Command, which will be the Japanese counterpart of the headquarters, was inaugurated on March 24.

After the meeting, the Defense Ministry announced that the U.S. Forces Japan had established a team to coordinate with the SDF and set up a base at the Akasaka Press Center, a U.S. military facility including a heliport. The new team is expected to share operational information with the Joint Operations Command, with the aim of facilitating smoother Japan-U.S. coordination.

The two ministers confirmed they would oppose any unilateral attempt by China to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China Seas.

Regarding Chinese military activities around Taiwan, they stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They also agreed to boost the presence of Japan and the U.S. in the Nansei Islands through the expansion of joint Japan-U.S. training.

Nakatani and Hegseth talked by phone in January. This was their first face-to-face meeting.