Ishiba’s Visit to Asian Nations: Opportunity to Broaden Scope of Japanese Diplomacy

The U.S.-led international order, with free trade at its core, is facing a turning point. In particular, Southeast Asian countries that the United States has imposed high tariffs on have been significantly shaken.

Japan must actively work for the stability of the region. At the same time, such an effort would serve as an opportunity to broaden the scope of Japanese diplomacy.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to visit Vietnam and the Philippines from April 27. He intends to confirm with the leaders of both countries the strengthening of cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the economy and security.

In the economic field, an important topic of discussion will be how to deal with the tariff measures taken by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The United States intends to impose “reciprocal tariffs” of 46% on Vietnam and 18% on the Philippines. This is because Washington considers both countries problematic as they are thought to be destinations for rerouting Chinese products exported to the United States. If implemented, this would be a major blow to the economies of both nations.

Under these circumstances, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia last week and agreed to expand trade and investment with the leaders of these countries. It is obvious that China is trying to bring Southeast Asian countries over to its side to counter the United States.

If China’s influence increases, the Asian order could be shaken. Cooperating on economic growth in this region is extremely important not only for Japan’s economic development, but also from a security perspective.

Japan has long supported the economic development of Southeast Asia through its official development assistance and has built relationships of trust with the countries there. During his visit to the two countries, Ishiba should demonstrate his commitment to pursuing mutually beneficial relations.

First, it is important for Japan to take advantage of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, which has 12 members including Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia, to seek to expand trade. It is hoped that Japanese companies will participate in infrastructure development, such as railroad construction and port renovation, leading to prosperity for both sides.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Ishiba is expected to agree on the creation of a vice-minister-level consultation to facilitate closer communication between the two countries’ foreign and defense authorities.

In talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Ishiba is likely to agree on the early conclusion of a general security of military information agreement for the exchange of highly confidential military information.

Both Vietnam and the Philippines have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea. China has dispatched China Coast Guard vessels to the area and has repeatedly engaged in provocative acts, and it is turning artificial islands into military bases.

The South China Sea is an important maritime transportation route for Japan. To protect freedom of navigation, Japan needs to help coastal countries improve their defense capabilities.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 25, 2025)