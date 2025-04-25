Home>Society>General News

Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom at Famous Spots in Japan’s Akita Pref.; Hinokinai River Embankment Draw Crowds

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People stroll along a cherry blossom-lined street in Semboku, Akita Prefecture, on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:32 JST, April 25, 2025

AKITA — Weeping cherry trees along a street lined with samurai residences and Someiyoshino trees along a riverbank are in full bloom in Akita prefecture, delighting visitors.

Cherry trees in Semboku’s Kakunodate district, one of the most famous cherry blossom viewing spots in the Tohoku region, were in full bloom on Wednesday, according to the Semboku city government.

Blessed by the spring sunshine on Thursday, many tourists and families visited the area, strolling through a cherry blossom tunnel along the Hinokinaigawa Tsutsumi or Hinokinai river embankment, where some 400 Someiyoshino cherry trees are in bloom, and enjoying picnics on the riverbed.

The cherry blossom viewing period is expected to continue for several days.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING