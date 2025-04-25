Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom at Famous Spots in Japan’s Akita Pref.; Hinokinai River Embankment Draw Crowds
15:32 JST, April 25, 2025
AKITA — Weeping cherry trees along a street lined with samurai residences and Someiyoshino trees along a riverbank are in full bloom in Akita prefecture, delighting visitors.
Cherry trees in Semboku’s Kakunodate district, one of the most famous cherry blossom viewing spots in the Tohoku region, were in full bloom on Wednesday, according to the Semboku city government.
Blessed by the spring sunshine on Thursday, many tourists and families visited the area, strolling through a cherry blossom tunnel along the Hinokinaigawa Tsutsumi or Hinokinai river embankment, where some 400 Someiyoshino cherry trees are in bloom, and enjoying picnics on the riverbed.
The cherry blossom viewing period is expected to continue for several days.
