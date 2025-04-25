Japan Accelerates Financial Assistance for Businesses; Working to Handle Growing Concerns Over Tariffs
15:02 JST, April 25, 2025
The government decided on an emergency response package aimed primarily at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises affected by tariff measures imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. This was concluded at the third meeting of the Comprehensive Response Headquarters for U.S. Tariff Measures held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.
Given concerns over a potentially serious impact on the domestic economy, the package includes support measures for small and medium-sized enterprises, specifically targeting cash flow assistance and employment retention, as well as initiatives to stimulate consumption.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said U.S. tariffs could “fundamentally alter the free and fair economic order,” and instructed ministers to “actively pursue concrete and effective utilization [of the package] tailored precisely to the needs of businesses.”
The emergency package includes establishment of consultation centers for affected businesses and exploration of lowering interest rates through government-affiliated financial institutions to aid companies impacted by tariffs. Additionally, financial institutions will be requested to provide repayment deferral programs and loan term adjustments. Procedures for employment adjustment subsidies, which finance employee leave allowances, will also be expedited.
Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is in charge of negotiations, is scheduled to visit the United States starting Wednesday to hold a second round of talks with U.S. representatives over the issue of tariffs. Ishiba emphasized the importance of “strongly requesting a review,” urging close coordination and thorough preparations to achieve results beneficial to both Japan and the United States.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Talks About Car, Rice Exports During Meetings with Akazawa; Trump Mentions Japan’s Defense Burden, Ministers Don’t
-
With No Powerful Negotiator, Japan Fails in Bid to Win Exclusion from U.S. Tariffs; Japan Assesses Post-‘Liberation Day’ Position
-
Nakatani, Hegseth Agree to Strengthen Deterrence, Response; Confirm U.S. Forces Japan Starting Transition to Joint HQ
-
Trump Assigns Bessent, Greer to Lead Trade Negotiations with Japan; Japan Picks Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa
-
74% of Americans Believe Japan-U.S. Security Treaty Should Be Maintained, Says Survey by Foreign Ministry
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure