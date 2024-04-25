The Japan News / Weekly Edition (4/26-5/2)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Peter Grilli, Long-time Friend of Donald Keene Devoted to Cultural Exchange between Japan, U.S., Shares Memories of Keene
-
Many Japanese Undecided on N-plants, Survey Says; U.S., U.K. Show Greater Enthusiasm for N-power
-
Maui Students Affected by Wildfires Learn from Tohoku Recovery Efforts in Nonprofit Program; Knowledge Exchanged with Youth from Earthquake and Tsunami-Stricken Area
-
Disaster Preparedness / Seismic Reinforcement of Wooden Houses an Imminent Issue; How to Prepare for Trouble
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (4/12-4/18)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years