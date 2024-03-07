The Japan News / Weekly Edition (3/8-3/14)

- Weekly Edition
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
Handmade with Japanese Soybeans, High-quality Artisanal Natto from Tokyo’s Amakusa Natto Spreads Out Worldwide
The Japan News Used in High School English Classes; Students Learn Both News, English
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/16-2/22)
Single Style / Off to the Races Alone
Donald Keene Remembered in Museum Exhibition, Piano Concert; Fond Sentiment Lingers in Kita Ward, His Longtime Home
