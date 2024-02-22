- Weekly Edition
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/23-2/29)
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
Unearthed Article by Donald Keene Portrays Life in ’50s Kyoto; Bonds and Feuds with Japanese Writers Also Described
Handmade with Japanese Soybeans, High-quality Artisanal Natto from Tokyo’s Amakusa Natto Spreads Out Worldwide
Shunsaido / Curry Broth Brims with 16 Spices, Seasonal Vegetables
Cataloging Donald Keene’s Large Estate of Cultural Items; Japan Scholar Left Trove of Letters, Calligraphy, Antiques
Disaster Preparedness / Midwinter Disasters; Preparing for Massive Blackouts
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Business Delegation, Chinese Premier Li Meet; Both Sides Tout Importance of Bilateral Economic Ties
- Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
- Japan’s Job Availability Ratio Rises for 2nd Straight Year
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager