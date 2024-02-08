The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/9-2/15)

- Weekly Edition
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
Unearthed Article by Donald Keene Portrays Life in ’50s Kyoto; Bonds and Feuds with Japanese Writers Also Described
Secrets of Kyoto / Octopus Girls and Snake Women: How Stalls for Gawking at Curiosities Birthed a Kyoto Shopping Street
LEGEND / Isao Aoki Always at the Forefront of Japanese Golf; First Male Japanese Player to Win on PGA Tour
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/19-1/25)
Disaster Preparedness / Midwinter Disasters; Preparing for Massive Blackouts
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan’s Inflation Hits 41-Year High in 2023 (Update 1)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Majority of Japanese-Affiliated Firms in China Cautious About Investing in China due to Economic Slowdown, JCCC Poll Says