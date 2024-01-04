The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/5-1/11)

- Weekly Edition
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
Disaster Preparedness / Post-Quake Congestion Could Cause Secondary Disasters; Crowds, Loss of Phone Signal Issues to be Aware of
Brew / A Captivating Tag-team of Super-wide Noodles and Miso, with a Spicy Kick
A Tale of Two Cities: Continuity and Change on New York and Tokyo’s Paths Through Time
Foreign Mothers-to-be Get Help from Compatriots on Giving Birth in Japan
LEGEND / Renowned Japanese Artist Tadanori Yokoo Talks Art, Spirituality
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak