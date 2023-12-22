- Weekly Edition
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (12/22-1/4)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Bento Box Shop at Toulouse Market Forges Japan-France Connection
-
Ride Highway of Dreams at New Bus Hotel in Shizuoka Prefecture
-
Secrets of Kyoto / The First Famous Japanese Travel Guide and the Changing Face of Kyoto
-
A Tale of Two Cities: Continuity and Change on New York and Tokyo’s Paths Through Time
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (12/1-12/7)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae May Be His Heir, South Korea Suspects; North Korea Reportedly Calls Her ‘Female General’