- WEEKLY EDITION
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (12/8-12/14)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN SPECIALITIES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Bento Box Shop at Toulouse Market Forges Japan-France Connection
-
Ride Highway of Dreams at New Bus Hotel in Shizuoka Prefecture
-
Jomo Karuta, a Local Icon, Holds National Event
-
Disaster Preparedness / Dealing with a Sudden Eruption when Climbing a Volcano
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (11/17-11/23)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Exports of Nishikigoi Carp to China Halted; Permits for Japanese Aquaculture Facilities By China Have Expired
- Japan’s Economy Contracts as Demand Wanes
- AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
- BOJ Member Sought Tweak in Easing
- Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)