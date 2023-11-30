- WEEKLY EDITION
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (12/1-12/7)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN SPECIALITIES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Jomo Karuta, a Local Icon, Holds National Event
-
Ride Highway of Dreams at New Bus Hotel in Shizuoka Prefecture
-
Ninja-themed Tour Proves Hit Among Overseas Visitors in Japan’s Mie Prefecture
-
Disaster Preparedness / Dealing with a Sudden Eruption when Climbing a Volcano
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (11/17-11/23)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace