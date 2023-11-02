- WEEKLY EDITION
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (11/3-11/9)
"JN SPECIALITIES" POPULAR ARTICLE
Japanese Creator with ALS Performs with His Eyes and Brain Waves
Secrets of Kyoto / Digital Tools Guide Visitors to Kyoto’s Top Sites, with Fushimi Inari’s Orange Gates a Crowd Favorite
Shido / Uniquely Crafted Ramen Grounded in Years of French Restaurant Experience
New York Strains as Migrants from Latin America Bus into City Seeking Better Life
Preconception Care Helps Young People Plan Future
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions