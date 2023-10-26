- WEEKLY EDITION
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (10/27-11/2)
"JN SPECIALITIES" POPULAR ARTICLE
Japanese Creator with ALS Performs with His Eyes and Brain Waves
Secrets of Kyoto / Digital Tools Guide Visitors to Kyoto’s Top Sites, with Fushimi Inari’s Orange Gates a Crowd Favorite
New York Strains as Migrants from Latin America Bus into City Seeking Better Life
Shido / Uniquely Crafted Ramen Grounded in Years of French Restaurant Experience
People with Disabilities in Tokyo Receive Support to Live Independent Lives
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership