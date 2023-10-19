- WEEKLY EDITION
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (10/20-10/26)
"JN SPECIALITIES" POPULAR ARTICLE
Grand Egyptian Museum to Open Soon with Support from Japan
Fukushima Food Event Hits London for First Time on October 1, with Similar Festivities in Bangkok, Singapore; Aim Is to Dispel Harmful Rumors, Increase Sales of Famed Japan Produce
Secrets of Kyoto / Digital Tools Guide Visitors to Kyoto’s Top Sites, with Fushimi Inari’s Orange Gates a Crowd Favorite
Japanese Creator with ALS Performs with His Eyes and Brain Waves
New York Strains as Migrants from Latin America Bus into City Seeking Better Life
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- BOJ Gov. Stresses Flexible Monetary Policy Management; Ueda Offers No Clues for Exit from Monetary Easing
- Japan Biz Leader Eager to Achieve Wage Growth of over 4 Pct
- Can Shinkansen Avert Japan’s Looming Logistics Crisis? Overtime Limits Might Strand 30％ of Nation’s Cargo in 2030