- WEEKLY EDITION
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (9/29-10/5)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN SPECIALITIES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Grand Egyptian Museum to Open Soon with Support from Japan
-
Japanese Aristocrat’s Photo Albums Depict Devastation Following Great Kanto Earthquake
-
Manhattan’s Empty Office Buildings Portend Difficulties beyond COVID
-
Secrets of Kyoto / Autumn Leaf-viewing a Timeless Attraction
-
Disaster preparedness / Protect Yourself from Sudden Damage of Tornadoes, Strong Winds
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy