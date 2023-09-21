- WEEKLY EDITION
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (9/22-9/28)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN SPECIALITIES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Aristocrat’s Photo Albums Depict Devastation Following Great Kanto Earthquake
-
Manhattan’s Empty Office Buildings Portend Difficulties beyond COVID
-
Secrets of Kyoto / Autumn Leaf-viewing a Timeless Attraction
-
Happo Pond ‘Floats in the Air’ in Hakuba Mountains in Summer
-
Disaster preparedness / Protect Yourself from Sudden Damage of Tornadoes, Strong Winds
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- Scallop, Sea Cucumber Prices Drop after China’s Import Ban; Many of Japan’s Seafood Regions Affected by Drastic Move