- WEEKLY EDITION
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (7/28-8/3)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN SPECIALITIES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Secrets of Kyoto / Kyoto’s Gion Festival Arose From Fear of Curses
-
Honda Logicom / Japan Firm with Toyota Ties Grows Kikurage Wood Ear Mushrooms to Fulfill Various Goals
-
Isai Tokyo / Unique Niboshi Tsukemen Outlet Thrives in Capital’s Ramen ‘Battleground’
-
Final looks behind curtain of current National Theatre
-
Plunge into Swimming History This Summer
JN ACCESS RANKING