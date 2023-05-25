- WEEKLY EDITION
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/26-6/1)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN SPECIALITIES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kyoto festival focuses lens on meaning of ‘border’
-
Decommissioning Fukushima / Fukushima Residents Seek More Publicity for Safety of Local Fish
-
Decommissioning Fukushima / TEPCO Tightens Monitoring Ahead of Treated Water Release
-
Secrets of Kyoto / Taira no Kiyomori’s short-lived new capital dream
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/12-5/18)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo