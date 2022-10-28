The Japan News / Weekly Edition (10/28-11/3)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN SPECIALITIES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Renge / Hachijo Island ramen smolders with local green pepper
-
Lone resident of Matsushima works to revive island
-
An aircraft carrier slowly takes shape, hundreds of tons at a time
-
Japan Writers Conference reflects a changing world
-
Ueda Akinari, the Edo-period master of sencha tea culture who left his past behind several times over
JN ACCESS RANKING