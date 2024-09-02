Single Style / My Solo Music Festival Experience: A Day At The Metropolitan Rock Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People get excited near a stage at Wakasu Park in Koto Ward, Tokyo.

The other day, I went to a music festival by myself to see artists who interested me. Everyone got excited together listening to artists play music and sing outdoors. There was a special joy in gathering together that we missed out on for so long due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I enjoyed the festival in a different way from the ones I’ve attended with my friends.

***

On a weekend in May, I went to the Metropolitan Rock Festival — also known as Metrock — at Wakasu Park in Koto Ward, Tokyo. There were three stages and 20 acts, including solo artists and bands, with each playing for 30 to 60 minutes from mid-morning to just before 9 p.m. A one-day ticket for the festival cost ¥13,000, including tax.

Since I did not know many of the participating artists, I listened to their songs on the eve of the festival to familiarize myself with them. So I felt a little sleep-deprived by the time I got to the festival.

First, I looked at all the people around me. Some people stayed near the largest stage all day long, while others moved around between the three stages. There were many people standing near the front, wildly shaking their heads and bodies, while others sat on the lawn at the back and ate something while listening to the live performances.

There were many families and groups of friends, but I found some people who were apparently alone. Hisashi Okawa, a company employee from Mitaka, Tokyo, was one of the festivalgoers who came by themselves. “Here, I feel free to yell really loud, unlike usual situations. Also, the breeze makes me feel relaxed and being here relieves my stress. I like the sense of togetherness I feel at the festival,” he said delightedly.

A 27-year-old male company employee from Nagoya was sitting down and listening to one of the performances. He talked about how he liked going to music festivals solo, saying, “Since I’m here by myself, I don’t have to worry about when to listen to whom and when to eat. When my favorite artist plays, I go to the front and yell as loud as I can.”

The crowded food area

On the other hand, he said, “There is no one with whom I can share my impressions on the spot.” So he shares his feelings on social media. Sometimes his posts lead him to connect with new people.

At lunch time, I went to the busy food area, lined with booths offering cuisine such as ramen and Thai dishes. Drawn by the smell of the sauce, I opted for yaki¬soba noodles. I sat down at the one open seat I could see at a makeshift table, but then decided I would rather eat on the lawn by the stage. So I took my yakisoba and headed over there. It’s true: Being able to quickly move around is one of the advantages of being on your own.

Some of the people were looking really happy as they drank beer while immersing themselves in the music they loved. But I do not drink alcohol, so I had tea and a nonalcoholic cocktail.

Find the first aid area in advance



Top: People pose for pictures at a photo spot.

Bottom: Mamiko Abe

A line stretched out in front of a photo spot, which featured a commemorative backdrop. Some people waited in the line alone, but I gave up on getting a picture there. Mamiko Abe, a female company employee from Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, who had come to the festival alone, said with a smile, “I hesitate to take pictures of myself when I’m alone. When I go to music festivals, I always just take pictures of the scenery.”

In order to avoid heat-related illnesses, it is important to drink water and take breaks as needed. Abe said, “I always check the location of the first aid area beforehand so that if I feel sick, I can get myself there right away.” I did not have a companion who could help me. I regretted not getting enough sleep.

In the early evening, the two acts I wanted to see would be taking the stage.

The first was Kohei Matsushita. I knew him as an actor, but I was really looking forward to seeing him sing live for the first time. Naturally, the crowd was huge. After his performance, I wanted to go to a different stage that was a little distant from the current one, so I found a place from which it was easy to get in and out because I might have to leave for the next stage before his performance was over.

His voice was as clear as a bell, and as I listened, I got the impression that he was placing particular emphasis on the lyrics. Toward the end, I was too worried about the time to concentrate properly, which I thought was a waste of this opportunity.

Then, I squeezed through the crowd and made my way to the area where my favorite band, Super Beaver, would play. I listened to them, rapt. After they finished playing the six songs on their set list, they said, “We still have four minutes left” and decided to play one more. The audience went crazy, and I couldn’t help screaming, too.

I had listened to the two artists I had wanted to see. But I was so reluctant to leave the festival that I decided to stay there until the end. The last act of the day was the band “The Oral Cigarettes.” To be honest, I didn’t know a single song by the band, but they were very good. It occurred to me that there had been no need to force myself to learn songs in advance.

‘Cheap, close and short’

Shotaro Tsuda, editor in chief of the information website “Festival Life” and author of a guidebook on music festivals in Japan, said: “Usually, it is difficult to get tickets for solo concerts by popular artists, but it is relatively easy to get tickets for music festivals. One of the attractions of festivals is that they give you the chance to encounter artists, songs, places and people you previously didn’t know about.”

He continued: “Going to a music festival solo for the first time can be a little difficult, so I recommend picking one that’s cheap, close and short. While tickets are certainly not cheap, there are music festivals that are free to attend or offer discounts if you buy tickets early. You should choose a music festival held in a place that is easy to get to from your home. Many music festivals last several days, but I recommend beginners to go for just one day.

“One of the benefits of going to a music festival alone is that you do not need to care about your companion. If you are tired, you do not need to push yourself hard. You can go home or take a break any time. When it is hot, it is important to be especially careful of heatstroke. Wear a hat, drink lots of water and be careful of your physical condition when you enjoy a music festival.”

Back to pre-pandemic levels

According to a music festival market research report issued by Pia Research Institute in June, the size of the market in 2023 increased to ¥39 billion, 35.4% higher than the previous year, and the number of people attending music festivals increased by 41.5% year-on-year to 3.41 million people. Both figures exceeded pre-pandemic levels and reached record highs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, regulations resulted in many festivals being canceled or scaled down. However, after COVID-19 was downgraded to Category V under the Infectious Disease Control Law in May 2023, many behavioral restrictions were lifted, which boosted the market. “It seems that music festivals have fully come back,” an official of the institute said.

