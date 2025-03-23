Japan Coastal City Hopes to Revitalize Port With Water Taxis; Fishermen Operate Boats as Taxis to Connect Passengers with Sea

Old & New video

By Ryuzo Suzuki / Yomiuri Shimbun Senior Photographer

A fishing boat operating as a water taxi departs Kotsubo fishing port carrying passengers, off Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, on March 2.

Octopus, wakame seaweed and sazae turban shells have helped Kotsubo fishing port in Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, prosper. However, with catch volumes decreasing, the port began offering a water taxi service using fishing boats on a trial basis.

Five fishermen took part in the fifth trial run of the service on March 2. The port is on the small side, but it dates back to the Kamakura period (late 12th century to 1333).

A fisherman’s water taxi returns to Kotsubo fishing port with passengers on board.

Initiated by the Kotsubo fisheries cooperative association’s interested members and the Zushi city government, a trial run was held for the first time in 2023. The catch volume has been decreasing due to such reasons as seaweed disappearing, so they are hoping that the combination of fishing and tourism will help revitalize the port as well as supplement the fishermen’s incomes.

The participating fishermen tested out the envisaged service to see how the number of customers varies depending on the season and fare.

Kenji Fuse, left, and Mitsunori Sakamoto operate a fishing boat that also serves as a water taxi while talking about the fishing grounds and the ocean to passengers.

For this trial, the service ran two routes. A one-way route linking Kotsubo fishing port and Nagisa Marina in the city — a three-kilometer route that took about 10 to 15 minutes — costs ¥1,000 for adults; a round-trip route from the port, taking customers to places of their choice during the about 40-minute tour, costs ¥2,500 for adults. The entire fare went to the fishermen who operated their boats as water taxis.

The vessels used were the boats that fishermen use daily, and depending on the size, each boat can carry about four to seven passengers. Fifty-six people used the service in the latest trial. Reservations were not required.

Unlike traveling on a cruise ship, passengers on these water taxis can hear stories and experiences firsthand from fishermen, according to the city government. Allowing passengers to get close to the water is another appealing aspect about being on these small fishing boats.

A big fishing flag promoting the water taxi service is displayed near the boarding area.

A 60-year-old company employee and his wife were among those who rode a water taxi in the latest trial. The residents of Hayama, a town next to Zushi, took a boat from the marina to the port during their walk.

“I always wanted to see my town from the sea, so I decided to give it a go,” he said. “The sea was calm, and it was a pleasant ride. I was also able to get a rare close-up look at wakame seaweed farms. If I get a chance, I’d love to ride it again.”

Kenji Fuse, 69, who has been an octopus fisherman for 30 years, was among those who used their boat as a water taxi.

The wakame seaweed-drying season is at its peak at Kosubo fishing port.

“I really enjoyed talking to the passengers. Some of them knew more about the ocean than us. One person said that seeing the land from the water changed their perspective,” Fuse said. “I hope we can make this service available not only for special occasions but for whenever local residents feel like taking a ride.”

Based on the results of previous trial runs, the round-trip tour has been available on a daily basis with advance reservations since last autumn. However, customers have to call each fisherman.

The city government will continue to conduct trials and make various improvements, such as introducing an online reservation system, and plans to eventually have the service come into practical use.