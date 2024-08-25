Fantastic Lights Punctuate the Darkness at Enoshima Shrine Near Tokyo; About 1,000 Lanterns Light up Island to Entrance Visitors

Old & New video

By Ryuzo Suzuki / Yomiuri Shimbun Senior Photographer

Images are projected on Enoshima Shrine’s red torii gate and Zuishinmon gatehouse as part of the Enoshima Lanterns illumination event in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Aug. 5.

FUJISAWA, Kanagawa — About 1,000 lanterns have been set up around Enoshima Island for the 17th annual Enoshima Lanterns illumination event in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Spatial design studio Velveta Design has taken the event to another level since it began staging Enoshima Lanterns four years ago. The company has set up installations in some locations in Enoshima Shrine, which is an important part of the island.

By Ryuzo Suzuki / Yomiuri Shimbun Senior Photographer

Morning glories are projected on Enoshima Shrine’s Hetsumiya shrine.

The studio, based in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, says that it creates atmosphere. The company has been involved in illumination events nationwide, including in the Marunouchi district of Tokyo and Zenkoji temple in Nagano City.

The light and sound systems set up for Enoshima Lanterns 2024 are meant to “create a picture scroll with lights.”

Enoshima Shrine has roots going back to 552 and has long been dedicated to the worship of three sister deities.

The illuminations at the red torii gate and Zuishinmon gatehouse tell the story of the island’s origin. The intricate light installations that illuminate the huge structures and trees will leave visitors spellbound.

By Ryuzo Suzuki / Yomiuri Shimbun Senior Photographer

Lanterns line a path through the Iwaya caves.

Hetsumiya, a shrine dedicated to one of the three deities and located at the top of the stone steps, is the site of a stunning light show with the theme of “fulfillment in love.” Light projections of morning glories can be seen at the shrine. According to the organizer, the flowers with their tangled vines are meant to express a wish for you to meet your significant other.

By Ryuzo Suzuki / Yomiuri Shimbun Senior Photographer

Visitors walk through the Enoshima Samuel Cocking Garden. An admission fee is required to access the area in the evening.

Lanterns have been set up at various locations around the island, including the Iwaya caves and along pathways. The fantastic sights that emerge from the darkness are captivating. The light installation has become more elaborate over the years.

Shonan Fujisawa Revitalization Consortium is the organizer of Enoshima Lanterns, which is an event that allows visitors to experience the island during the cool evening, rather than just during the day.

By Ryuzo Suzuki / Yomiuri Shimbun Senior Photographer

Enoshima Island, where Enoshima Lanterns is being held, is seen lit up.

“I loved looking at the lights while walking around, and I took some pictures while taking in the cool air,” said a woman in her 40s from Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. “It was amazing.”

The event is scheduled to continue through Aug. 31 and runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and to 9 p.m. on weekends. The event will be canceled if the weather is bad. The Iwaya caves are accessible from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Most of the sites can be seen for free, but an admission fee is required to access the caves and some other parts of the island.