Water Cannons Douse Shirakawa-go World Heritage Site in Annual Fire Drill

Jets of water are sprayed over the World Heritage village of Shirakwa-go in Gifu Prefecture during a fire drill on Sunday. The village is home to 114 thatched roof houses, and boasts 60 water cannons. Drills are conducted annually to prepare for fires. On the day, a siren sounded at 8 a.m., and the water cannons shot out jets in unison over the village.