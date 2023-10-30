- PERSPECTIVES
Water Cannons Douse Shirakawa-go World Heritage Site in Annual Fire Drill
13:48 JST, October 30, 2023
Jets of water are sprayed over the World Heritage village of Shirakwa-go in Gifu Prefecture during a fire drill on Sunday. The village is home to 114 thatched roof houses, and boasts 60 water cannons. Drills are conducted annually to prepare for fires. On the day, a siren sounded at 8 a.m., and the water cannons shot out jets in unison over the village.
