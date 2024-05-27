Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan Demands North Korea Cancel Satellite Rocket Launch, Spokesperson Says

REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi attends a press conference at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan December 14, 2023.

12:09 JST, May 27, 2024

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, the country’s top government spokesperson, said on Monday Tokyo had demanded via diplomatic channels in Beijing that North Korea cancel its planned satellite rocket launch.

North Korea notified Japan of its plan to launch a rocket carrying a space satellite towards the Yellow Sea and east of Luzon Island between May 27 and June 4, the Japan Coast Guard said earlier in the day.

