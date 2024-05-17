Home>News Services>Reuters

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, Reports Yonhap

Reuters

15:33 JST, May 17, 2024

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) – North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, Yonhap news reported, citing South Korea’s military.

