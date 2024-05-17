North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, Reports Yonhap
15:33 JST, May 17, 2024
SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) – North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, Yonhap news reported, citing South Korea’s military.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
EU Ratchets up Pressure on TikTok’s New Rewards App over Risks to Kids, Warns of Suspension
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends 1% Higher after Sharp Fall; Chip-Related Shares Weigh (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Yen Hits 155 Per Dollar, Weakest Since 1990
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stumbles as Yen Gains, Mixed US Peers (Update 1)
-
Strong Solar Storm Hits Earth, Could Disrupt Communications and Produce Northern Lights in US
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- 48.6％ of Global Patent Applications Related to All-Solid-State Batteries Came from Japanese Firms; Panasonic Tops List
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023