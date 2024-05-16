Japan’s Honda Steps Up Electrification Investment to $65 Bln through FY2030
17:09 JST, May 16, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor pledged to double its electrification and software investment to about $65 billion over the 10 years running through the 2030 business year, it said on Thursday.
Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference the automaker planned to spend a total of 10 trillion yen ($64.88 billion) on electrification and software over the period, doubling the amount it had pledged in April 2022.
Honda, which has been a relative late comer to electric vehicles, first had to assure it could reliably procure batteries and achieve cost reductions and performance improvements for them before focusing on software-defined vehicles, Mibe said.
“As for strengthening software development, we realized the amount we had settled on two years ago was simply not enough, so we significantly increased that portion,” Mibe said, following a presentation that mostly focused on hardware improvements.
Honda unveiled plans last month to invest $11 billion in new EV and battery production plants alongside its existing facilities in Ontario, Canada, as it gears up for expansion in the North American market.
$1 = 154.1400 yen
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
EU Ratchets up Pressure on TikTok’s New Rewards App over Risks to Kids, Warns of Suspension
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends 1% Higher after Sharp Fall; Chip-Related Shares Weigh (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Yen Hits 155 Per Dollar, Weakest Since 1990
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stumbles as Yen Gains, Mixed US Peers (Update 1)
-
Strong Solar Storm Hits Earth, Could Disrupt Communications and Produce Northern Lights in US
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- 48.6％ of Global Patent Applications Related to All-Solid-State Batteries Came from Japanese Firms; Panasonic Tops List
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal