China Central Bank Leaves Key Policy Rate Unchanged, Matching Forecast
11:21 JST, May 15, 2024
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s central bank left a key policy rate unchanged when rolling over maturing medium-term loans on Wednesday, in line with market expectations.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 125 billion yuan ($17.28 billion) in one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation.
In a Reuters poll of 32 market watchers, 27, or 84%, of all respondents expected the PBOC to leave the interest rate on MLF rate unchanged.
With 125 billion yuan in MLF loans set to expire this month, the operation resulted in zero fresh fund injection or withdrawal from the banking system.
The central bank also injected 2 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos CN7DRRP=PBOC while keeping borrowing cost unchanged at 1.80%, it said in an online statement.
$1 = 7.2330 Chinese yuan
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Visitors Exceed 3 Mln in March, a Monthly Record, Tourism Agency Says
-
EU Ratchets up Pressure on TikTok’s New Rewards App over Risks to Kids, Warns of Suspension
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends 1% Higher after Sharp Fall; Chip-Related Shares Weigh (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Yen Hits 155 Per Dollar, Weakest Since 1990
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stumbles as Yen Gains, Mixed US Peers (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’