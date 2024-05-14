Home>News Services>Reuters

Putin to Visit China May 16-17, Kremlin Says

Sputnik/Mikhail Kuravlev/Kremlin via REUTERS/ File Photo
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin holds talks with China’s President Xi Jinping via a video link from Moscow, Russia, December 30, 2022.

Reuters

16:47 JST, May 14, 2024

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 16-17, his first foreign trip since his inauguration for a new term as president, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China on May 16-17 as his first foreign trip after taking office,” the Kremlin said.

Putin and Xi “will discuss in detail the entire range of issues of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, identify key areas for further development of Russian-Chinese practical cooperation, and exchange views in detail on the most pressing international and regional issues.”

The Kremlin said that after the meeting the two leaders would sign a joint statement.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING