Japan’s Finance Minister Suzuki Watches FX Moves Closely After Dollar Surges
13:59 JST, April 15, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he was watching currency moves closely, repeating that Tokyo is “fully prepared” to act after the dollar surged to a fresh 34-year high against the yen in Asia on Monday.
The dollar hovered around 153.68 yen after strengthening to as high as 153.74.
Fading expectations of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike have accelerated the dollar’s ascent as markets focused on the starkly wide U.S.-Japan yield gap.
The yen’s slide against the dollar has brought intervention fears back as authorities in Tokyo have repeatedly warned over recent weeks that they would not rule out any steps to deal with excessive swings.
Japan last intervened in the currency market in 2022, first in September and again in October, to prop up the yen.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
A Strong Earthquake Shakes Taiwan, Damaging Buildings and Causing a Tsunami
-
Japan Saw Record 2.79 Mln Visitors in February Due to Lunar New Year Boost
-
Iranian Consulate in Damascus Flattened in Suspected Israeli Air Strike
-
Taiwan’s Strongest Earthquake in 25 Years Kills Seven, Traps 77 (UPDATE 2)
-
JAL Nears Decision on Potential Wide-Body Jet Order, Sources Say
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Chief Denies Possible Surge in Deposit, Lending Rates
- Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High
- Dollar Tops 151 Yen for 1st Time in 4 Months
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage