Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Will Visit Japan on April 2-3, Japan Says

Indonesia’s front-runner presidential candidate and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto waves as he delivers his speech after the country’s election commission announced last month’s presidential election result, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 20, 2024.

TOKYO (Reuters) – Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto will visit Japan on April 2-3, where he is set to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday.

Prabowo’s Tokyo trip will follow his visit to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the president-elect’s first foreign tour less than two months after winning the race to succeed incumbent leader Joko Widodo.

Japan and Indonesia are comprehensive strategic partners sharing fundamental principles and values, and it is hoped Prabowo’s visit will bolster close bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, Hayashi told a regular press conference.

Prabowo, a former special forces commander and the current defence minister, also plans to meet Japan’s defence minister Minoru Kihara, Japan’s Jiji news agency reported.

In 2021, Prabowo and Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi signed a deal to facilitate defence equipment transfers in a meeting with their Japanese counterparts, as Japan seeks to expand military and economic cooperation with Southeast Asian nations to counter China.

Japan and Indonesia in December reached another deal to remove more trade barriers.