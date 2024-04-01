Japan’s Nikkei Drops through 40,000 as New Fiscal Year Begins

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell sharply on Monday, dropping below the key 40,000 mark as investors sold stocks to book profits on the first day of the country’s financial year.

The Nikkei fell 1.5% to 39,765.22 by the midday break after opening 0.7% higher. The broader Topix was down 1.88% at 2,716.47.

“Institutional investors typically sell stocks to book profits on the first day of the financial year,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The Nikkei is up 19% in 2024 and scaled the 40,000 mark to hit record highs in March, after a steady 54% rise since early 2023.

Chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest lost 3.34% and 4.14%, respectively, becoming the biggest losers on the Nikkei.

Toyota Motor fell 4.22%.

A closely watched Bank of Japan (BOJ) survey showed business sentiment among big Japanese non-manufacturers improved to a more than three-decade high in the first quarter.

Big firms also expect to increase capital expenditure by 4.0% in the fiscal year starting in April, against median forecasts of a 9.2% rise, the survey showed, and both big manufacturers and non-manufacturers expect conditions to worsen three months ahead, the survey showed.

Strategists said the BOJ survey did not become a major cue for the market as the outcome was within their expectations.

The currency market was steady, offering little cues to local equities, said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

The yen touched a 34-year low against the dollar of 151.975 on Wednesday and was last at 151.345 per dollar.

Heavy machinery makers fell, with Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries falling more than 6% each to become the worst performers on the Nikkei.

Bucking the trend, calculator maker Casio Computer rose 5.13% to become the top performer on the Nikkei, followed by watchmaker Citizen Watch, which rose 4.75%.