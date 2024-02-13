Home>News Services>Reuters
Japan Space Agency Delays H3 Rocket’s Second Launch due to Bad Weather

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
JAXA’s first H3 rocket is seen at Tanegashima Space Center in Minami-Tane, Kagoshima Prefecture, in February 2023.

14:31 JST, February 13, 2024

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) – The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Tuesday it will delay the launch date of the second model of the new H3 flagship rocket from the initially planned Feb. 15 due to bad weather forecasts.

The new launch date will be announced later, JAXA said in a statement.

