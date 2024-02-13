- Reuters
Japan Space Agency Delays H3 Rocket’s Second Launch due to Bad Weather
14:31 JST, February 13, 2024
TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) – The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Tuesday it will delay the launch date of the second model of the new H3 flagship rocket from the initially planned Feb. 15 due to bad weather forecasts.
The new launch date will be announced later, JAXA said in a statement.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Says Conducts Test of Underwater Nuclear Weapons System -KCNA (UPDATE1)
-
At Japan Airlines, Bankruptcy Helped Lay Groundwork for First Female Boss
-
World Court Orders Israel to Take Measures to Prevent and Punish Incitement of Genocide in Gaza (Update 1)
-
Taylor Swift Launches Legal Broadside at a College Student Who Tracks Private Jets Via Public Data
-
North Korea Scraps All Economic Cooperation with South Korea
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
- BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)