Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Philippines


Reuters

8:33 JST, December 4, 2023

Dec 4 (Reuters) – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines in the early hours of Monday morning, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 38 km (23.61 miles), GFZ said.

GFZ earlier pegged the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.3.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami after the quake.

