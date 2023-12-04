- REUTERS
Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Philippines
8:33 JST, December 4, 2023
Dec 4 (Reuters) – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines in the early hours of Monday morning, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 38 km (23.61 miles), GFZ said.
GFZ earlier pegged the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.3.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami after the quake.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Actor-Director Kitano Says His New Film Explores Homosexual Relations in the Samurai World
-
Japan’s Nintendo Profits Jump as Its Game Sales Get a Boost from the Hit Super Mario Movie
-
Japan’s Nikkei Pares Early Gains as Investors Lock in Profits
-
Japan’s Nikkei Inches Down as Automakers Skid on Yen Strength
-
Israel Searches for Traces of Hamas in Raid of Key Gaza Hospital Packed with Patients
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Exports of Nishikigoi Carp to China Halted; Permits for Japanese Aquaculture Facilities By China Have Expired
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace