Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
  • REUTERS

Foxconn Founder Terry Gou Withdraws from Race to be Taiwan President

REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Terry Gou, Foxconn founder and presidential candidate arrives for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan November 23, 2023.

Reuters

15:49 JST, November 24, 2023

TAIPEI, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW, announced on Friday that he had decided to withdraw from the race to be Taiwan’s next president.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING