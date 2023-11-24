- REUTERS
Foxconn Founder Terry Gou Withdraws from Race to be Taiwan President
15:49 JST, November 24, 2023
TAIPEI, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW, announced on Friday that he had decided to withdraw from the race to be Taiwan’s next president.
