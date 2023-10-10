- REUTERS
BOJ to Amend Rules on Prices to Maintain Soundness of Assets
16:59 JST, October 10, 2023
TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it will amend some rules on collateral prices and margin ratios for government bonds with repurchase agreements to maintain the soundness of its assets and efficiency of the system.
The changes will take effect on Nov. 29, the central bank said in a statement.
