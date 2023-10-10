- REUTERS
Japan to Chair G7 Finance Ministers Meeting at IMF Conference on Oct 12
13:43 JST, October 10, 2023
TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) – Japan will chair a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced nations on Oct. 12 to discuss the war in Ukraine and the world economy, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.
The G7 meeting will be part of a broader Group of 20 gathering, Suzuki told reporters that will be held on the sidelines of the annual International Monetary Fund conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda would also attend, he added.
“At the G7 financial leaders’ meeting that Japan chairs, we want to focus on issues such as support for Ukraine as well as global financial institutions, so that these debates will bear fruit,” Suzuki said.
The G7 meeting will also include roundtable talks with African nations to facilitate flows of private-sector funds to the continent, Suzuki said.
