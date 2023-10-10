- REUTERS
Chinese Consulate in San Francisco Says Attacked by ‘Violent’ Vehicle Crash
10:51 JST, October 10, 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) – An unidentified person drove a vehicle and “violently” crashed it into the Chinese Consulate-General in San Francisco on Monday, the consulate said.
The incident posed “serious threat” to life and safety of staff, and damaged facilities and property, the consulate said in a statement.
“We condemn this violent attack and reserves the right to pursue responsibility for the incident,” it said, adding it has lodged solemn representations to the U.S. side.
