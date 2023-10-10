Chinese Consulate in San Francisco Says Attacked by ‘Violent’ Vehicle Crash

REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

San Francisco Police vehicle is parked on the street near the visa office of the Chinese consulate, where local media has reported a vehicle may have crashed into the building, in San Francisco, California, U.S. on October 9, 2023.

BEIJING (Reuters) – An unidentified person drove a vehicle and “violently” crashed it into the Chinese Consulate-General in San Francisco on Monday, the consulate said.

The incident posed “serious threat” to life and safety of staff, and damaged facilities and property, the consulate said in a statement.

“We condemn this violent attack and reserves the right to pursue responsibility for the incident,” it said, adding it has lodged solemn representations to the U.S. side.