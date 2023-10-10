Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
Chinese Consulate in San Francisco Says Attacked by ‘Violent’ Vehicle Crash

San Francisco Police vehicle is parked on the street near the visa office of the Chinese consulate, where local media has reported a vehicle may have crashed into the building, in San Francisco, California, U.S. on October 9, 2023.

10:51 JST, October 10, 2023

BEIJING (Reuters) – An unidentified person drove a vehicle and “violently” crashed it into the Chinese Consulate-General in San Francisco on Monday, the consulate said.

The incident posed “serious threat” to life and safety of staff, and damaged facilities and property, the consulate said in a statement.

“We condemn this violent attack and reserves the right to pursue responsibility for the incident,” it said, adding it has lodged solemn representations to the U.S. side.

