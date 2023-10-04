- REUTERS
Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son Says Artificial General Intelligence will Come within 10 Years
11:24 JST, October 4, 2023
TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) – SoftBank 9984.T CEO Masayoshi Son said he believes artificial general intelligence (AGI), artificial intelligence that surpasses human intelligence in almost all areas, will be realized within 10 years.
Speaking at the SoftBank World corporate conference, Son said he believes AGI will be ten times more intelligent than the sum total of all human intelligence, noting the rapid progress in generative AI such as ChatGPT.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Artificial Intelligence Technology behind ChatGPT was Built in Iowa — with a Lot of Water
-
Japan’s Topix Ends at 33-year High, Tech Shares Gain after Arm IPO
-
Japan’s Nikkei Closes at One-Week High on Fed Pause Hopes
-
Hearings in $1 Billion Lawsuit Filed by Auto Tycoon Carlos Ghosn Against Nissan Start in Beirut
-
Rescuers race to find survivors over 48 hours after Morocco earthquake
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy