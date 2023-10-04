Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son Says Artificial General Intelligence will Come within 10 Years

Reuters file photo

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) – SoftBank 9984.T CEO Masayoshi Son said he believes artificial general intelligence (AGI), artificial intelligence that surpasses human intelligence in almost all areas, will be realized within 10 years.

Speaking at the SoftBank World corporate conference, Son said he believes AGI will be ten times more intelligent than the sum total of all human intelligence, noting the rapid progress in generative AI such as ChatGPT.