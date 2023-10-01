- REUTERS
Turkey Says Terrorists Set Off Bomb at Ankara Government Building
17:24 JST, October 1, 2023
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s interior minister said on Sunday two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry buildings in Ankara, adding one of them died in the explosion and the other was “neutralized” by authorities there.
Turkish media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings, and broadcasters showed footage of debris scattered on a street near the Interior Ministry.
Reuters footage showed soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and an armored vehicle gathered near the center of Turkey’s capital, where police had blocked several nearby roads.
Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, said on social media platform X that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident at 9:30 a.m. (0630 GMT).
Two terrorists came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs and carried out a bomb attack, he said.
He added that one blew himself up and the other was “neutralized,” which usually means was killed. “Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” Yerlikaya wrote.
Ankara’s chief prosecutor launched an investigation into what it also called a terrorist attack.
Authorities did not identify any specific militant group.
