- REUTERS
Top US General Taking Steps to Protect Family after Trump Death Comments
12:21 JST, September 28, 2023
Outgoing U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Wednesday he would take measures to protect his family after former President Donald Trump suggested he had colluded with China in an act he said would have once warranted death.
Trump last week criticized Milley’s handling of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2020 and said, without providing evidence, that “this guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States.”
“This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!” Trump said on Sept. 22 on his Truth Social platform. Milley assumed the chairman role in October 2019 during Trump’s presidency and is set to step down on Sept. 30.
Asked about the comments during an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Milley said in a clip released on Wednesday: “I’ve been faithful and loyal to the constitution of the United States for 44 and a half years.”
He added: “I’ve got adequate safety precautions. I wish those comments had not been made, but they were. And I’ll take appropriate measures to ensure my safety and the safety of my family.”
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Artificial Intelligence Technology behind ChatGPT was Built in Iowa — with a Lot of Water
-
Japan’s Topix Ends at 33-year High, Tech Shares Gain after Arm IPO
-
Japan’s Nikkei Closes at One-Week High on Fed Pause Hopes
-
Hearings in $1 Billion Lawsuit Filed by Auto Tycoon Carlos Ghosn Against Nissan Start in Beirut
-
Rescuers race to find survivors over 48 hours after Morocco earthquake
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy