South Korea to Hold Talks with Japan, China on Sept 26

The Japan News
The Japanese flag(L), The South Korean flag(C), The Chinese flag(R)

16:58 JST, September 19, 2023

SEOUL (Reuters) – Senior officials of China, Japan and South Korea will hold talks in Seoul on Sept. 26, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Tuesday, working to stage the first summit of their leaders in four years.

The meeting will be led by Jung Byung-won, South Korea’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Japan’s Funakoshi Takehiro and China’s Nong Rong.

Although the countries had agreed to hold an annual summit since 2008, their leaders last met in December 2019.

