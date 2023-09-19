- REUTERS
South Korea to Hold Talks with Japan, China on Sept 26
16:58 JST, September 19, 2023
SEOUL (Reuters) – Senior officials of China, Japan and South Korea will hold talks in Seoul on Sept. 26, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Tuesday, working to stage the first summit of their leaders in four years.
The meeting will be led by Jung Byung-won, South Korea’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Japan’s Funakoshi Takehiro and China’s Nong Rong.
Although the countries had agreed to hold an annual summit since 2008, their leaders last met in December 2019.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Artificial Intelligence Technology behind ChatGPT was Built in Iowa — with a Lot of Water
-
Japan’s Topix Ends at 33-year High, Tech Shares Gain after Arm IPO
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends Sharply Higher but China Ban Weighs on Tourism Stocks
-
Japan’s Nikkei Closes at One-Week High on Fed Pause Hopes
-
Russia Says It Confirmed Wagner Leader Prigozhin Died in a Plane Crash
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Income Inequality Grows Among Japanese Households